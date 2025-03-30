Oaktree Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in PDD were worth $26,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in PDD by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter worth $264,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PDD during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PDD by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 303,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,892,000 after acquiring an additional 59,592 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PDD in the third quarter worth about $1,928,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PDD Stock Performance
PDD stock opened at $120.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.33. The company has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PDD Profile
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PDD
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.