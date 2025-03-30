Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,861 shares during the period. JD.com makes up 5.5% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in JD.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its stake in JD.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 7,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 100,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

JD.com Stock Down 3.1 %

JD.com stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

