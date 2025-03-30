ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.00, but opened at $44.84. ON shares last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 774,507 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONON. Williams Trading increased their price target on shares of ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on ON from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on ON from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.90.

Get ON alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ONON

ON Trading Down 4.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.