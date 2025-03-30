ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.00, but opened at $44.84. ON shares last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 774,507 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONON. Williams Trading increased their price target on shares of ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on ON from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on ON from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.90.
View Our Latest Analysis on ONON
ON Trading Down 4.1 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ON
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.