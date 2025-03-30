Orchid Market Cap Reaches $63.30 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $63.30 million and $4.92 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00004592 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00027002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00003546 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

