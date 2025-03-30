Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. Organovo has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Organovo had a negative net margin of 10,151.64% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Organovo will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

