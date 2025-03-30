Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,716 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $1,295,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Boeing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $172.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.20. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

