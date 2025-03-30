Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,713 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after acquiring an additional 62,195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $58.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.