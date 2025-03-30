Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 88.4% from the February 28th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,206.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSKOF remained flat at C$16.07 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.78. Orlen has a 1 year low of C$11.10 and a 1 year high of C$18.50.

Orlen SA operates in refining, petrochemical, energy, retail, gas, and upstream business. It engages in the processing and wholesale of refinery products, such as crude oil; production and sale of fuel, oil, chemicals, and petrochemicals, as well as provision of supporting services; production, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat from conventional and renewable energy sources comprising solar photovoltaics, as well as natural gas; trading of electricity; exploration and extraction of mineral resources; exploration, production, and import of natural gas; and trading and storage of gas and liquid gas.

