OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $193.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,950.72. This trade represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,150. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,230,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,072,000 after acquiring an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 203,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $97,258,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

