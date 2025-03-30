Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.