Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Shares Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 4,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 12,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.
Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.
