Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,772,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $64,958,509.98. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 310,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $26,991,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,545.44. This trade represents a 99.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $85.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a PE ratio of 451.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

