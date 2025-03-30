Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW) Short Interest Down 31.7% in March

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Palladyne AI Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of PDYNW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 41,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,543. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43. Palladyne AI has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.69.

Palladyne AI Company Profile

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

