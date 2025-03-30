Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,893 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 8.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 2,084.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKE opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.40. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 138.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

