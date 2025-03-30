Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT) & Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Financial Review

Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Free Report) and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Balfour Beatty and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balfour Beatty N/A N/A N/A Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock -6.74% -10.19% -7.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Balfour Beatty has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Balfour Beatty and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Balfour Beatty $11.93 billion 0.20 $244.97 million N/A N/A Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock $122.98 million 1.91 -$7.52 million ($0.13) -23.08

Balfour Beatty has higher revenue and earnings than Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Balfour Beatty and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Balfour Beatty 0 0 0 0 0.00 Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

Balfour Beatty beats Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants. It also offers a range of services, including design and/or build, mechanical and electrical engineering, shell and core and/or fit-out, and interior refurbishment; support services to various utility assets comprising servicing of power transmission and distribution assets, as well as construction and maintenance of electricity networks, including replacement or new build of overhead lines, underground cabling, cable tunnels, and offshore wind farm maintenance; and maintenance, asset and network management, and design services for highways, railways, and other assets. In addition, the company operates a portfolio of service concession assets comprising roads, healthcare, student accommodation, biomass, and waste and offshore transmission sectors; offers real estate management services, such as property development and asset management services; and develops housing units on land. Balfour Beatty plc was founded in 1909 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock

Performant Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

