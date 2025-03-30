Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in March

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 898,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.6 days.
Pet Valu Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PTVLF remained flat at $17.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. Pet Valu has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $23.72.
About Pet Valu
