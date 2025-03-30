Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in March

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 898,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.6 days.

Pet Valu Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PTVLF remained flat at $17.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. Pet Valu has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $23.72.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

About Pet Valu

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.