Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Petrofac shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 202,912 shares changing hands.
Petrofac Trading Down 5.0 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Petrofac
Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).
