Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,171 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,202,879,000.

VOO stock opened at $510.80 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $541.51 and a 200 day moving average of $539.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

