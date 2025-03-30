Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $10.51 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,299 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $196,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,895,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,936,000 after buying an additional 1,725,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,603,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FBND opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.26.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.