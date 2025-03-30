Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $21.74 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.7% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $92.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

