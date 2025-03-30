Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,296 shares during the period. HealthEquity makes up approximately 0.9% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HQY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 73.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in HealthEquity by 165.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 28.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $86.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 79.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $115.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average is $96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.