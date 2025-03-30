Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,242,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,576,366,000 after acquiring an additional 411,210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total value of $13,395,133.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,560,961. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.84.

Visa Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:V opened at $342.62 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $366.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.27. The firm has a market cap of $636.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

