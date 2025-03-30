Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 107 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $118.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average of $120.22. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

