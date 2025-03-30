Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 766 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $682,089,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Copart by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,534 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 335.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,705,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,471,000 after buying an additional 2,084,626 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,162,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $2,883,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,480 shares of company stock worth $21,667,683. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $55.15 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

