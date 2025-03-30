Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $368,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 289.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 65,659 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

