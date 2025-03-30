Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,739 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $73,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,597,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after buying an additional 60,365 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 103,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.3% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

