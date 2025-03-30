Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 5,003 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $49,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $579.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $637.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $698.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

