Pirate Chain Trading Up 31.2% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $24.31 million and approximately $51,619.91 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00043467 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000493 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

