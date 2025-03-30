Plexus (LON:POS) Issues Earnings Results

Plexus (LON:POS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (1.25) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Plexus had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

Plexus Stock Up 1.9 %

POS stock opened at GBX 9.76 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The firm has a market cap of £10.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. Plexus has a 1 year low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 17.50 ($0.23). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.77.

About Plexus

For over 30 years, Plexus has been protecting the environment, initially with its “through the BOP” (Blow-out Preventer) wellhead designs, and subsequently with its proprietary leak-proof wellhead sealing system, POS-GRIP®.POS-GRIP technology ensures that net zero, leak-free performance can be guaranteed for the life of a well, reducing harmful methane emissions and unnecessary intervention costs; this helps operators to fulfil their ESG responsibilities.This simple proprietary method of engineering, using sealing principles derived from the Hertzian Stress Theory, has been independently verified and used by many of the blue-chip oil and gas operators in over 400 wells.In July 2021, Plexus received the London Stock Exchange’s Green Economy Mark in recognition of its contribution to the global green economy and alignment with net zero and ESG principles.

