Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 31st. Analysts expect Polestar Automotive Holding UK to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $572.13 million for the quarter.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.49. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSNY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

