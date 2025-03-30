Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.18.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $228.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $145.75 and a 52-week high of $234.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.54.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

