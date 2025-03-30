Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Down 54.5% in March

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Prada Stock Performance
Shares of PRDSF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32.
About Prada
