Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.59 Million in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,000. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 731.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

