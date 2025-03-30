Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 394.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,115 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 341,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

