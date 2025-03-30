Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,447 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $21,571,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,435,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 594,776 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1,350.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 118,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $6.33 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0862 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 16.15%.

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 282,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,989.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,615,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,953,705.80. This trade represents a 0.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 668,219 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,471 in the last three months.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

