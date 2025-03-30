Promising Defense Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 30th

Boeing, General Electric, and Citigroup are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares in companies that produce military equipment, technology, and services for national defense. These companies often work closely with government agencies and defense departments, making their performance somewhat reliant on government spending and geopolitical considerations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,204,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,787,596. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.53. Boeing has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $196.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.98 and a 200 day moving average of $164.20.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

General Electric stock traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,178,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,374. General Electric has a one year low of $133.99 and a one year high of $214.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.52 and its 200 day moving average is $186.50.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE:C traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $70.28. 13,627,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,835,686. The firm has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74.

