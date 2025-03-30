ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ QQQA traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 million, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.97. ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $52.91.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 21 non-financial companies included in the Nasdaq-100 Index identified with the highest price momentum. QQQA was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

