Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pyxis Oncology
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology
Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance
PYXS opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.11. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.18.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.
About Pyxis Oncology
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pyxis Oncology
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.