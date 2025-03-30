Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,980,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 57,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 28.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 208,344 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Pyxis Oncology by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 601,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 219,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

PYXS opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.11. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.18.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

