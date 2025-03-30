Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Raised by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for 1.6% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.79.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $254.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.11 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

