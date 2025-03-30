Quantum Computing (QUBT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 31st. Analysts expect Quantum Computing to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Quantum Computing Price Performance

NASDAQ:QUBT opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 3.26. Quantum Computing has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quantum Computing Company Profile

In other Quantum Computing news, insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of Quantum Computing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $1,696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,051,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,954,650.88. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.