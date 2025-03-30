Quantum Computing (QUBT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 31st. Analysts expect Quantum Computing to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.
Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.
Quantum Computing Price Performance
NASDAQ:QUBT opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 3.26. Quantum Computing has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64.
Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.
