Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45. 1,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 14,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.22.

About Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF

The Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Chinese stocks selected and weighted based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental, quantamental, proprietary research. RAYC was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Rayliant.

