Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGCP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,325. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $25.63.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.