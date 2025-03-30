Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD) Short Interest Down 47.3% in March

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOOD stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 31,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.81. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,951 shares during the quarter. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 60.48% of Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Company Profile

The Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (MOOD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically invests in equities, bonds, and gold based on relative sentiment factors. MOOD was launched on May 19, 2022 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

