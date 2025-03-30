Renewable Energy Stocks To Follow Now – March 29th

Southern, Quanta Services, and Rockwell Automation are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies that generate revenue through producing, developing, or distributing energy from renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, biomass, and geothermal. These stocks offer investors a way to support sustainable energy transitions while potentially benefiting from the growing global demand for clean energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,483,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,761. The stock has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Southern has a 52 week low of $67.53 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average is $87.27.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,061. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $227.11 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.07 and its 200-day moving average is $304.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

ROK traded down $9.86 on Friday, hitting $258.22. The company had a trading volume of 987,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.64. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $242.81 and a 12-month high of $308.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

