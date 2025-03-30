Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Humana stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Humana Stock Down 2.4 %

HUM stock opened at $263.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $406.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.87.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Humana by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

