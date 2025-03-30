Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab acquired 3,619,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,236,389.86. The trade was a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $14,264,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,237,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,998,993.14. This represents a 11.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,397,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,292,570. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,587,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856,757 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,602,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,609,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,289,000 after buying an additional 4,970,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,511,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,974,000 after buying an additional 1,962,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

