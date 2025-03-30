Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in IQVIA stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $177.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.27. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.03 and a 1-year high of $253.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in IQVIA by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $11,478,000. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

