Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Has $39.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $39,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,624.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 11,015,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,908,000 after buying an additional 10,851,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,474 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,390,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,864,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

