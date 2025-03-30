Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Has $597,000 Stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWV. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $255,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

PWV opened at $58.71 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.409 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Large Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

