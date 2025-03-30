Reviewing Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Euroseas shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of Euroseas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Cadeler A/S and Euroseas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cadeler A/S
|$248.74 million
|7.23
|$12.44 million
|$0.82
|24.99
|Euroseas
|$212.90 million
|1.01
|$114.55 million
|$16.15
|1.90
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Cadeler A/S and Euroseas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cadeler A/S
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Euroseas
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3.50
Cadeler A/S currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.58%. Euroseas has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.92%. Given Euroseas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Euroseas is more favorable than Cadeler A/S.
Volatility & Risk
Cadeler A/S has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euroseas has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Cadeler A/S and Euroseas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cadeler A/S
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Euroseas
|54.21%
|34.73%
|20.86%
Summary
Euroseas beats Cadeler A/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Cadeler A/S
Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Marousi, Greece.
